Nizhny Novgorod

Russia

My project is an allegory of life’s perception. I am trying to structure my thoughts and views to fit myself, and to structure myself to fit events and points of support.

During self-isolation, being cut off from the world by the window frame, the world was divided into “here”and ” there”.

The search for harmony, the search for beauty, or at least something understandable and structured, constantly shifted the focus from outside to inside and vice versa.

The window became a guide to the real world, and the thread curtains became a fence and protection.

Threads and fabrics have become a kind of bridge, the bridge to reality, a place where you can relax.

You can use them to create a screen and fence off. And you can see the changing world through them.

By creating geometry and visual beauty, I was able to accept the situation.

Geometry, patterns, illusions and fears – everything happens and disappears. Changes and crises are cyclical and built into the order of our lives.