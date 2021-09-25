Long live the photographers!
It is great fun to watch my fellow photographers at work.
I love to see their contortions, unnatural positions, and their concentration when taking pictures.
And I love their inspired faces, deformed by the camera, or their vacant stare while staring at a smartphone screen (we don’t have to be purists, that’s photography too, despite the inflation).
So I like to photograph them, to transform them from observers into the observed, take a picture of those who take photos, hopefully with a bit of irony.
In this way a reversal take place, the beginning of an endless mirror, a loop like the old nursery rhyme that goes like this: Once upon a time there was a king who said to his page: tell me a story that I want to fall asleep. And the page began: there was once a king who told to his page: tell me a story that I want to fall asleep. And the page began… And so on and so on.
The photos I present here are a self-indulgent and self-mocking game: in the end photographers’ pantomimes are my pantomimes.