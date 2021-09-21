Hanoi lockdown

8 million people in Hanoi (the capital of Vietnam) have been forced to stay at home for more than 60 days after a strict blockade order since July 2021 when the fourth outbreak of the disease. People who want to go out must be issued with a permit, including buying food and going to the hospital. The rate of COVID-19 cases ranges from 50-100 daily, which has led to the situation that the alleys and streets are blocked, and shopping markets must also ensure 5T (wearing a mask, social distancing, medical health declarations, washing hands and don’t gather with many people), to avoid the spread of the virus. People have to adapt to the new normal.
Viet Van Tran
Viet Van Tran, born in 1971. Graduated with a BA in cultutral. Attended training workshop of IMMF (Indochinal Memory Media Found) by tutor as famous photographer as James Natchwey, Gary Knight, Tim Page, Steve Northup, Gaby Sommer… Now is reporter for Lao Động newspaper (one of the biggest newspaper of Viet Nam). Had 9 solo exhibions, many group exhibition (US, UK, France, Spain, Urugoay, Argentina, Singapore…), and release 4 book (“Dharma and Life”…). As the first and only Vietnamese photographer have porfolio was collective by Win- Initiative (New York, US). As the first and only Vietnamese photographer won the "Prix de la Photographie, Paris" Px3 (8 consecutive years), Pollux Annual Awards (UK-4 years), Photoannual Awards (Czech, 3 consecutive years), Photo Master Cup (UK-3 years), Moscow International Foto Award (MIFA, Rusian, 3 consecutive years ), Art of Photography Show (US), Shorlist and Honorable metion of London international creative competion (LICC- 4 years) , Honorablle Mention of IPA (US, 7 years)… Many pictures were published in Wink Magazine, Art Photo Magazine, Dodho Magazine, F stop Magazine, 43mm Magazine, Eros Magazine, Camera Obscura Journa, PRIVATEphotoreview.com, Blur Magazine… Activity in photography with the personal project of art and documentary. As the jury of many national photo contest and cinema contest. Featured in over 250 Vietnamese newspaper articles and the subject of many interviews on Vietnamese cultural and arts programmes on Vietnamese television.
