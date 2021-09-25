One Photo Story

From summer to fall

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova25 September 2021
18/09/2021

Yekaterinburg

Russia

The condition from summer to autumn causes mood swings in many people. The best thing that can be in this transitional period is nature walks. Yes, it is they who help to penetrate the fall with all its shades. Inhaling this air, farther and deeper, you understand that you are filled with energy from within.

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

