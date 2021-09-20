One Photo Story

Don’t eat me!

Photo of Olga Ezhenevskaya Olga Ezhenevskaya20 September 2021
12/09/2021

Minsk

Belarus

In Belarus we have a tradition, almost all people in autumn start so called “silent hunting“, picking mushrooms in the forest. Its more than a simple sport! You should know many kinds of different mushrooms and how they look like so not to confuse them with the poisonous ones. Sometimes people mess them with the bad ones.

I made this picture of a poisonous but really beautiful mushroom some days ago while I was walking in the forest and also making “silent hunting”, to show that sometimes beautiful not means good and pleasure sometimes can bring only death…

