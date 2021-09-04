Intimacy

Corpo – Rea, everyone has an inside and an outside

Photo of Roberta Pastore Roberta Pastore4 September 2021
0 156

Roma

Italy

“I am who I am”.
I am made up of pieces, parts of a body broken down several times.
Tiles taken one by one, carefully observed to grasp their secrets.
Everyone has an inside and an outside and in their own way tells a story, an experience, a memory or an experience.
My feet run, my hands touch, my breasts explode, my neck stretches back, my shoulders let go, my lips open with every breath, my eyes sometimes close not wanting to see.
I captured parts of me with an instrument that allowed me to see without filters, nor artifices, nor manipulations, like when you look at yourself in a mirror: my body as it is after 19710 days of life.

The instrument:
I used an Instax mini 90, a camera that has characteristics typical of analog instant shots. The film is loaded with 10-sheet cartridges. The actual dimensions of each photograph are 86 x 54 mm, but the printed area is 62 x 46 mm. This means that each photo is reproduced with frames, similar to those of Polaroids.
I tried to keep a neutral background on aquamarine tones to emphasize the color of the skin, eliminating disturbing elements, to make only the parts of my body visible.

Corpo – Rea is a project carried out in 5 months, from May to October 2019. I then did an accurate editing of 40 shots and I chose 10 images that represent the beginning of a story or a reconstruction.

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Roberta Pastore Roberta Pastore4 September 2021
0 156
Photo of Roberta Pastore

Roberta Pastore

I'm born to Rome in the 1965. Photography is the passion of my life, it has helped me to go through some difficult moments and I have come to consider it as a “cure”. By the means of photography and of the photographic projects of mine I have started an analysis about the relationship with myself and about the problems one has to face living in our industrialized society.

Related Articles

Francesco Cito “Wide Gaze”. Festival Isole che Parlano.

1 September 2021

Intersections. The bond between mother and child

14 August 2021

Human, humanoid and strange animals

13 August 2021

A look on some objects

5 August 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button