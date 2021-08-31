One Photo Story

Unity with nature

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova31 August 2021
21/08/2021

Alapaevsk

Russia

Have you ever thought that everything in the world is interconnected. Man is nature. This is a special feeling. Feel the source that is primary. In the perception of art, the sensual moment is an important aspect. This is something mysterious, an interweaving of illusions, inner labyrinths. Nature and art are interconnected. They are united by silence or scream, magic or reality. It all depends on the beholder. How do you feel it?

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

