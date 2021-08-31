Unity with nature

Alapaevsk

Russia

Have you ever thought that everything in the world is interconnected. Man is nature. This is a special feeling. Feel the source that is primary. In the perception of art, the sensual moment is an important aspect. This is something mysterious, an interweaving of illusions, inner labyrinths. Nature and art are interconnected. They are united by silence or scream, magic or reality. It all depends on the beholder. How do you feel it?