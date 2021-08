They put me

to the test,

to see how patient I am.

Making me wait

for a long time.

They put me

to the test,

to see if I’m violent

hurting me

and see how

I show my resentment.

They put me

to the test,

to see if they are ideal,

breaking my heart

and spirit.

Over and over again.

They put me

to the test,

to see how loving I am.

I’m more than what

They expected you to be.

They put me

to the test,

let me show

my true personality.