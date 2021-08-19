Arch2O Photography Challenge 2021 call for entries
The growing obsession with visual documentation is giving us a chance to learn more about our architectural context. After we build, the Architecture rebuilds and frames our stories. Taking a photo of a building might be easy, but telling a story through it is quite challenging!
Prizes For Top Winners
Publication in Arch2O’s Annual Feature “100 Photos About Architecture”
Fotopro
1st Prize : X-AIRCROSS 2
2nd Prize : X-go HR Chameleon
3rd Prize : Mogo FireKit
100 finalists will be published in Special Annual Feature ( Jury voting Top 50 & Public voting Top 50 ) “100 Photos About Architecture“, to be distributed to Arch2O’s community including 100,000 newsletter subscribers and 2.5+ million social media followers!
Event Details
Arch2O Photography Challenge 2021
Start Date: 15-08-2021 • End Date: 15-10-2021
Website: arch2o.com