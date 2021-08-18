About a transition. Intimate and delicate atmosphere

Trieste

Italy

One day she calls me and says “we do it today”. I immediately understand that I have to take this responsibility, I had declared it during a dinner creating dismay. To be with her that day, when she would come out of the cocoon.

She was convinced, she had to do it and she always said that she could only do it with me. We prepare little, steady lights, 2 cameras, studio flash and flash on the camera.

The half hour before I was very excited because I could not miss the result. It happens a lot in my life, and I love these moments while having a huge emotional impact. But I consider it a privilege of those who decide to make photography a means to leave even a small mark.

Let’s start with the opening shots, portrayed in the clothes she loves. The embarrassment and the posed look diminish, until it becomes pure fun.

The clothes fall off, we both feel at home, accomplices of a beautiful rebirth project, in some way.

“The dividing line” I call it, the point of no return. One of the moments in life when you will not be the same as before.

I end up exhausted, almost four hours of sets. And she would never stop.

And I wish you never to, my friend.

The photos are all posed, I don’t believe in stolen photography. And even when it’s stolen, I want awareness of who is with me.

The photos I present are almost backstage, but they represent the intimate and delicate atmosphere that I experienced with her that evening.