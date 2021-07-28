Ultras Youth in group exhibition “Who doesn’t jump up! Football. Culture. Identity”

The Museum of Contemporary Photography is presenting the group exhibition titled Who doesn’t jump up! Football, Culture. Identity, curated by Matteo Balduzzi, which is a reflection treating the game of football as an expression of both individual and group identity. This is an articulated exhibition project that gets underway with the start of the European Football Championship and which is open to the public in the rooms of the Museum in Cinisello Balsamo (Milan) from Saturday 12 June until Sunday 24 October 2021.

Since 2016 the photographer Giovanni Ambrosio and the sociologist Sébastien Louis work on the construction of an archive made up of heterogeneous materials that investigate and tell about ultras culture in different areas of the world. Both with an aesthetic and anthropological research approach. The Ultras Youth installation, specially conceived for the group exhibition, consist of a display of several selections of images from the archive, some documents, a banner and other real ultras objects, and of a dialogue platform proposing a program of meetings and presentations. “Fifty years after its debut, ultras culture perpetuates and renews its success among the fans worldwide. Loyalty towards a football team pushes ultras to innovate and propose, with their tifo, a show within a show. To violence they oppose above all creativity and autonomy, while they refuse moderne commercial football and criticise any kind of repression.”

Young members of Ultras Winners Casablanca during a trip for an away game, Morocco

Ultras Youth : Movimenti, densità, stratagemmi, posizioni

The installation is made of ink-jet prints and vinyl printing (about 40 photographs), two iPad showcasing digital pictures, stickers, one original ultras banner, one stencil, two videos, one audio footage and various ultras objects over two walls, two tables and the stained glass window at Museo Fotografia Contemporanea first floor. This site specific production is based on a translation of ultras supporters cultures into some documentary points of view: movements, density, archives, ploys, positions. And, of course inherently, youth.

With the support of Fondazione Nuovi Mecenati.

The historical leader of Bad Boys Monopoli, Italy.

