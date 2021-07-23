One Photo Story

Self-portrait with daughter

Mila Mokina-Khairullova23 July 2021
13/07/2021

Yekaterinburg

Russia

The feminine principle speaks of true beauty, which lies in the unity of souls. I would like to capture this over time. This is how this self-portrait with my daughter appeared.
We are very similar in some ways. We feel this World subtly. Both love art and creativity. You can even look from the point of view of astrology – Venus is burned by the Sun in our horoscopes. Coincidence? I don’t think so. Part of me is in my daughter.
Of course, there are also a lot of differences. We find common ground in common interests.

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

