Self-portrait with daughter

Yekaterinburg

Russia

The feminine principle speaks of true beauty, which lies in the unity of souls. I would like to capture this over time. This is how this self-portrait with my daughter appeared.

We are very similar in some ways. We feel this World subtly. Both love art and creativity. You can even look from the point of view of astrology – Venus is burned by the Sun in our horoscopes. Coincidence? I don’t think so. Part of me is in my daughter.

Of course, there are also a lot of differences. We find common ground in common interests.