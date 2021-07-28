One Photo Story

Probability theory or reality

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova29 July 2021
25/07/2021

Argayash

Russia

At any second in the world, there are variations of everything that our imagination can imagine. The baby goose at this moment may be in the same place as in the picture. But he will never be the same. He’s gotten bigger and smarter. And a couple on a motorcycle are unlikely to pass by him as well. Where is the likelihood of this?
But everything is possible thanks to our brain and subconsciousness.
We can return to this moment.
We can imagine it.
We can complement it with our own colors.
According to quantum psychology, a person can reproduce any reality from existing probabilities.

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

