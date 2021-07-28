Probability theory or reality

Argayash

Russia

At any second in the world, there are variations of everything that our imagination can imagine. The baby goose at this moment may be in the same place as in the picture. But he will never be the same. He’s gotten bigger and smarter. And a couple on a motorcycle are unlikely to pass by him as well. Where is the likelihood of this?

But everything is possible thanks to our brain and subconsciousness.

We can return to this moment.

We can imagine it.

We can complement it with our own colors.

According to quantum psychology, a person can reproduce any reality from existing probabilities.