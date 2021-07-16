I look into the eyes of animals

One Photo Story

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova16 July 2021
How wise they are. Every being has a reflection of all life. Signs are read in their image, gait, behavior and attitude towards others.
A bath of tears filled my eyes too. The mask on the face, like a restraining obstacle course, did not allow this salty moisture to escape.
Stafford, being in a state of treatment, while under a drip, began to bark and break free from the hostess sitting next to him on the couch. Like lightning pierced a dog.
A small fluffy ball at this time resisted the catheter in its cat’s paw.
Our champion – russian hunting spaniel, jumped off the table onto the tiled floor, then ran out of the examination room. He prefers peace, and this situation was seen as hostile and incomprehensible.
Stafford defended the kitten. After all, at home he has a cat friend, for whom he is a mountain.

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

