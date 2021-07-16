I look into the eyes of animals

How wise they are. Every being has a reflection of all life. Signs are read in their image, gait, behavior and attitude towards others.

A bath of tears filled my eyes too. The mask on the face, like a restraining obstacle course, did not allow this salty moisture to escape.

Stafford, being in a state of treatment, while under a drip, began to bark and break free from the hostess sitting next to him on the couch. Like lightning pierced a dog.

A small fluffy ball at this time resisted the catheter in its cat’s paw.

Our champion – russian hunting spaniel, jumped off the table onto the tiled floor, then ran out of the examination room. He prefers peace, and this situation was seen as hostile and incomprehensible.

Stafford defended the kitten. After all, at home he has a cat friend, for whom he is a mountain.