Stories

Georgian Silk Road

A travel diary

Photo of Antonio Vacirca Antonio Vacirca17 July 2021
0 121

Georgia.

Since the 1° Century B.C. the Silk Road was the first connection between Roman and China Emperor, a long natural economic and cultural pathway.

The following photographs are just a simply visual travel diary made during my road trip along the Georgian Silk Road capturing the human landscape.

Every pictures  as always  is an indipendent short story without any relationship to each others.

Georgia 2018
Georgia 2018
Georgia 2018
Georgia 2018
Georgia 2019
Georgia 2019
Georgia 2019
Georgia 2019
Georgia 2019
Georgia 2019

PRIVATE photo review

The photographic storytelling
The written portion
The use of captions

PRIVATE score

Photo essay review, by PRIVATE

User Rating: 2.93 ( 2 votes)
Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Antonio Vacirca Antonio Vacirca17 July 2021
0 121
Show More
Photo of Antonio Vacirca

Antonio Vacirca

Antonio Vacirca, 1972. Live and works in Buccheri (Sicily). Self -Taught Formation. After completing his studies at Professional Institute for Agricolture begin to be interested in photography and focus his attention on black and white social reportage and portraiture using the grandfather as model to study the human figure.

Related Articles

Ghost towns of Abkhazia

28 June 2021

The Berikas, “bandits” of the road

26 April 2021

The Silk Road

15 May 2020

Soviet Watermelon Jam

17 April 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button