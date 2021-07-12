Garden in a neglected landscape

Seoul

South Korea.

The series that I captured plants surrounding cities uncovers the aura of neglected landscape of the space. Plants have coexisted with the earth for a long time which has been replaced in the name of humankind’s urban aesthetics into various forms. The hidden and entangled phenomenon by a lot of layers and barriers which are artificial and natural are repeated throughout the series.

The recurred visual elements reflect the relationship between human and nature. The fences and barriers clearly distinguish its possession and involve loving cares, close observations and simultaneously functions of restricting and neglecting. The architectural structures such as buildings, walls on the street and the fences of construction sites have consideration and violence at the same time. However we can only see the trees, flowers and leaves which are unconcerned and aloof. They actually haven’t requested anything from us

This photographic series is an attempt to re-exploration the meaning of nature by reflecting them and non-nature continuously.

South Korea – November 2020, A forest inside the building

South Korea – December 2020, A Korean red pine in the ginkgo

South Korea – January 2021, Tree come out through the fence

South Korea – January 2021, A parasitic tree on the fence

South Korea – October 2019, Flowers in the bus

South Korea – January 2021, Leant tree on the brick wall

South Korea – October 2019, A plant turned its back on the city

South Korea – February 2021, Naked tree come through out the roof

South Korea – March 2021, Tree in a construction site

South Korea – February 2021, Trees behind construction site