EXTEDED | Al-Tiba9 Contemporary Art Magazine | ISSUE09 Call for Submissions

Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine is an internationally established publication that showcases experimental contemporary art, reflects modern society and its environment through a diversity of mediums in Digital Arts, photography, painting, architecture, sculpture & installations, Film & Video Art, fashion design, interior design, and performance.

Al-Tiba9 Art Magazine features selected artists, architects, and designers from around the globe with a high focus on contemporary art and those holding a detailed vision of the future. The magazine is a unique space where individual architects and designers can freely express their artistic vision and – in effect – become the original media themselves. The featured artists benefit from international exposure to our art network of museums, galleries, art professionals, art dealers, collectors, and art lovers across the world. They are engaged with our readers and followers every day through our social media, website, print, and digital issues.

Al-Tiba9 is a cultural partner of one of the most influential Contemporary Art fairs in the world, ARCOmadrid and ARCOlisboa. The magazine will be showcased as a limited edition ArtBook in ArtsLibris Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, and distributed worldwide.

NOTES:

Edition: October 2021.

ISSUE09 is 100% curated editorial content. No commercial Ads published.

Free submission for all applicants.

Selected artists get featured in the magazine with up to 6 pages in both print and digital versions.

Selected artists benefit from the international exposure in the Artist books fair in Barcelona, Spain, and Lisbon.

All selected artists will be promoted on our website, social media, and newsletters.

Al-Tiba9 Magazine is distributed worldwide and available for purchase HERE.

Al-Tiba9 Magazine showcases 120 high-level designed pages, printed in high museum quality paper.

ELIGIBILITY:

Artists are welcome to submit their work. All techniques are welcome.

Artists from all countries are welcome to submit.

Artists featured in the past Issues can submit new works.

HOW TO APPLY:

PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW CAREFULLY

DO NOT Apply your work without reading the guideline.

Artists can submit one or many works.

Artists MUST submit the form below on our website. Then, please send us any additional material, direct links to your work, your biography, CV, general artist statement, submitted works statements, and image information (title, medium, dimension, year).

Biography and statement texts should be written in English and in the third person.

Please email them to apply@altiba9.com with the Subject: “AL-Tiba9 ISSUE09 APPLICATION”, at any time until the deadline of August 15th, 2021 at 11:00 pm.

All applications need to be in English.

Contact details and supporting information must be provided through the same application via the FORM below. Only one application is permitted. All email applications will be rejected. The closing date and time for receipt of all proposals are August 15th, 2021 at 11:00 pm. Proposals received after this time will not be accepted.

NOTIFICATION:

Notification will be made via email and by posting on the results page. Only selected artists who provide a working email address will be notified via email.

Incomplete applications will be rejected.

If you are experiencing troubles with your application, please contact us at apply@altiba9.com

Good Luck

Al-Tiba9 Team.