Surrealism

Escape to Wonderland during Covid time

Photo of Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik14 July 2021
0 151

Tel Aviv

Israel.

Wonderland

“Corona time” severly limited our touring options, we found ourselves traped in the studio. We decided to create an alternative imaginative nature adventure. The still life visual artistic show via photography is traditionally based mostly on natural flora and fauna. Satiated of these genres (some by us), we looked for a novel still life wonderland of ours, we initiated a photography study of Nouveau Terrain based on various objects we found visually attractive to our eyes. We treated these, with various dyes, powders and cements and were amazed to watch a fascinating novel scenery emerging.

Observers, wondered, is it a painting?
It is “painting with a camera”… We responded.
Well we felt we are close to achieving our photographic wonderland. We let you take a free tour and judge!

Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik14 July 2021
0 151
Show More
Photo of Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik

Eran Gilat & Sefi Sendik

Scientist (Neurobiology) and Artist (Photography)

Related Articles

Still life photography

8 October 2020

World is Shaped with New Colors

28 September 2020

Mortality in Colors

13 April 2020

Selma is here again – black’s life matters. Ethiopian-Israeli protests

12 July 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button