Covid-19, still in place in Bangladesh

I am Riben Dhar from Chattogram, Bangladesh. I have been falling love in any visual art from my early age. Environment around us always influence me even if is social, cultural or political. As a member of lower middle-class family, Addiction in photography always takes a lot from my life except flavor of different meaning of life. My many dreams defeated me many times in many ways but in photography It gives opportunity to dream in a new way, to feel Life behind the life, story behind the story, scene behind the scene. I define myself as a travel-documentary-art photographer.