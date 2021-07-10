One Photo Story

Covid-19, still in place in Bangladesh

Photo of Riben Dhar Riben Dhar10 July 2021
09/07/2021

CHITTAGONG

Bangladesh

Covid situation in Bangladesh is severing day by day. Bangladesh is currently facing a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting the government to impose its harshest lockdown yet.

