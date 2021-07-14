Brahma Kamal, a legendary flower

Bhopal

India

I was just sitting on my bed, recalling my day as it was birthday and thinking what was different this year. Nothing special came in my mind. At the very moment, my phone rang, it was my friend who lives in my society only.

He said “Get your camera here right now we have a special thing to shoot”. I asked curiously “what is it?” he replied “Brahma Kamal”. I ran towards his house.

NOW. If somebody doens’t know what a Brahma Kamal is?

Then here are few things about it.