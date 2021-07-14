Brahma Kamal, a legendary flower

I was just sitting on my bed, recalling my day as it was birthday and thinking what was different this year. Nothing special came in my mind. At the very moment, my phone rang, it was my friend who lives in my society only.
He said “Get your camera here right now we have a special thing to shoot”. I asked curiously “what is it?” he replied “Brahma Kamal”. I ran towards his house.
NOW. If somebody doens’t know what a Brahma Kamal is?
Then here are few things about it.
Brahma Kamal, named after Brahma, the God of Creation, probably blooms only for one night in the entire year, somewhere between July and September.
It is commonly known as Night blooming Cereus, Queen of the night, Lady of the night as its beautiful Lotus like flower blooms late night. In India it is called as Brahma Kamal and is treated as a sacred plant.
Flower of Lord Brahma, it is considered very lucky if u see it bloom.It is believed to bring in loads of good luck and prosperity and a home where the flowers bloom is very auspicious and lucky.
This flower is basically found in The Himalayas or at high altitudes. But, where this one is growing is not any hilly area, or some cold place. It is Bhopal, a city in Madhya Pradesh, India, where it is mostly plain.
Brahma Kamal growing at some place that does not fit it’s requirments for growth is quite a miracle and the stories about it being a legendary and magical flower seems true.