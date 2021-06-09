Documentary

Roberta Pastore9 June 2021
In 2009 my experience began on one of the most popular social platforms.
After a few months, also thanks to my passion for photography, I started to establish all kinds of virtual relationships, spending lots of my time on the web.

Over the years, all this has given me the opportunity to learn how my life has changed and how much social networks have impacted my way of being, influencing what I really am or feel and sometimes creating a gap with reality.

Very often, I have been facing with false identities, people who, by changing their looks and personalities, gave the idea their lives were different; I have sometimes made deeper connections with them, believing and hoping I would have been able to establish lasting, romantic relationships.

Through the virtual world, we can quickly and easily shower the people with texts, icons of affection, emails, photographs and images that inspire universal feeling and love.

Everyone, in this age of social networking, together with the current situation of greater fragility and loneliness caused by the pandemic, should have in real life, solid, intense and true relationships, in order to use the web with awareness, avoiding any form of alienation and addiction.

I'm born to Rome in the 1965. Photography is the passion of my life, it has helped me to go through some difficult moments and I have come to consider it as a “cure”. By the means of photography and of the photographic projects of mine I have started an analysis about the relationship with myself and about the problems one has to face living in our industrialized society.

