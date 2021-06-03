The Amazing Winning Images of AAP Magazine 17 Portrait

We’re delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won “AAP Magazine #17: Portrait”

These amazing photographers come from 12 different countries, their work reflects their personal aesthetic and unique approach to portrait photography.

Portraits have never ceased to inspire photographers since the invention of photography in 1839 but it was at first a mere replica of the paintings’ aesthetics for the sole privilege of the upper class. Since then, portraits have become an ordinary object present in every household but it also became a photographic genre at the crossroads of the artist’s sensibility and technical approach. Portrait photography is both a celebration of the subject and an art in itself and all the submitted worked proved just that.

A portrait is much more than just a physical representation of a person or its face. A good portrait must capture a privileged moment, when alchemy happens, allowing the photographer to capture the personality of the subject. The selected photographers showcase innovative approaches to portraiture alongside striking traditional work.

Paddy, Galway, Ireland 2019 from the series ‘Mincéirs’. © Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

The Winner of AAP Magazine 17 Portrait is Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland) with his image Paddy, Galway, Ireland 2019 from the series Irish Travellers ‘Mincéirs’.

The Second Place Winner is Erberto Zani (Switzerland) with his image Neetu from the series “Survivors”

The Third Place Winner is Nadide Goksun (United States) with her image “Nedret, Portrait of a Painter” from the series “The Man and the Sea”

Neetu from the series Survivors © Erberto Zani

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are:

Madison Casagranda (USA), Jeffrey Kellner (USA), Jacopo Maria Della Valle (Italy), Joe Buergi (Switzerland), Gabriella Aragon (USA), Diane Fenster (USA), Jolana Havelková (Czech Republic), Arne Wesenberg (Germany), Peter Caton (United Kingdom), Susanne Middelberg (Netherlands), Randy Bacon (USA), Frank Lynch (Switzerland), Michael Joseph (USA), Emil Lombardo (United Kingdom), Chiara Felmini (Italy), Wednesday Aja (USA), Laurent de Gebhardt (Réunion Island), Vincent Karcher (Canada), Gail Just (USA), Antoine Janot (France), Istvan Kerekes (Hungary) and William Ropp (France)

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #17 Portrait.

Photo Magazine: AAP Magazine | Year of Publication: 2021 | Issue number: 17

