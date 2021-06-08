All About Photo is pleased to present Since Seeing You by Ruth Lauer-Manenti

Since Seeing You is an observation of the lingering experience of the final week of my mother’s life. She rarely let me photograph her, except in those last days when she changed her mind and without any hesitation, gave her permission and blessing. During that time there was a quality of acceptance and ease within and around her. After she passed the nurses seemed in a rush to cover her body and take her away. I wondered why. It seemed so natural that I would want to stay with her for a while. Since that final time, I have taken a lot of photographs in nature; immersed in its aliveness, decay and wild beauty. I feel her spirit in the tilting trees or when there is a light rain. At times, the memories of her gently fade out and blur, only to return as a wind that changes direction, in a wave of strong emotion.The pictures on view are a selection of what I hope to have published as a book. Because of the ephemeral feeling in the imagery, I imagine that the solidity of a book would balance this transient quality by giving it a structure and pace that would be tangible.

