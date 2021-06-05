One Photo Story

Happiness is inside

Photo of Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova5 June 2021
Our world is happiness inside. It is like the smile of the Mona Lisa, mysterious and slightly perceptible. The source of prosperity and harmony in every being. It is impossible to love yourself without loving others. You can increase your happiness, love, pleasure, relaxation and harmony only through self-love.
This is the foundation of happiness.

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

