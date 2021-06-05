Happiness is inside

Our world is happiness inside. It is like the smile of the Mona Lisa, mysterious and slightly perceptible. The source of prosperity and harmony in every being. It is impossible to love yourself without loving others. You can increase your happiness, love, pleasure, relaxation and harmony only through self-love.
This is the foundation of happiness.
Our world is happiness inside. It is like the smile of the Mona Lisa, mysterious and slightly perceptible. The source of prosperity and harmony in every being. It is impossible to love yourself without loving others. You can increase your happiness, love, pleasure, relaxation and harmony only through self-love.
One Comment
I love the intensity in her eyes