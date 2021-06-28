A Mysterious Giant
Five Poems by Hongri Yuan
Words by Hongri Yuan, translated by Yuanbing Zhang
There is another sun in the body of earth,
it is the light of lights, cool flames.
Where the palaces and pavilions are golden and transparent,
houses a mysterious giant.
Last night I heard a call in my dreams
and came to his vast hall.
His smile made you to forget yourself,
reminded me of a ancient poetry—— “the rising sun has just risen”.
2.12 10.2015
神秘的巨人
大地的体内有另一轮太阳
它是光之光 清凉之火焰
那儿的宫殿楼台金色透明
住着一位神秘的巨人
昨夜我梦中听到召唤
来到了他那巨大的殿堂
他的笑容让你忘了自己
令我想起古人之诗 旭日始旦
2015.2.12上午10时
Gold Civilization in Prehistoric
Fifteen million years ago,
there was a civilization of gold on the earth.
The sun wrote the words of gold,
the moon wrote the words of silver;
all things on earth had its own language.
Where do the gods live in now？
They have never disappeared,
they house still on the earth,
just you aren’t able to see them.
5.19.2013
史前之黄金文明
一千五百万年前
大地上曾有过黄金的文明
太阳写下黄金的词语
月亮写下白银的词语
万物皆有自己的语言
那些神人们现在何方
他们不曾消失
他们仍然在大地之上
只是无法看见
2013.5.19
Giant’s Homes
The fleets of stars were speeding towards me,
They came fromthe distant galaxies.
In prehistoric times, they were the ancient gods,
their ancient kingdoms existed in the depths of the earth.
Oh, they gave me the rolls of gold books,
let me to seek the swords of gods.
The ancient earth will be golden and transparent,
hold up the newborn homes of giants.
2.3.2015
巨人的家园
星辰的舰队向我驶来
他们来自遥远的星系
在史前 他们是古老的诸神
在大地的深处 有他们古老的王国
哦 他们赠我一卷卷金书
让我去寻找那一把把神剑
这古老的大地将金色透明
托起新的巨人的家园
2015.2.3
I Saw a Golden City
I saw a golden city
made itself invisible in the earth.
Those ancients were still alive.
I often visit them in my dream.
Their eyes were very bright.
as if they did not know the passage of time.
I saw myself in ancient times,
he told me that the world just was a phantom.
He gave me an ancient golden sword,
let me to go and kill the greedy Python.
These demons ruled the world.
let the mankind forget the ancient ancestors.
6 .23, 2011
我看见一座金城
我看见一座金城
隐形在大地之中
那些古人还活着
我常在梦中去做客
他们的眼睛格外璀璨
仿佛不知时光的流逝
我见到了古代的自己
他告诉我人间只是幻影
他赠我一把太古的金剑
让我去击杀贪婪的蟒蛇
这些妖魔统治了人间
让人类忘记了古老的祖先
2011年6月23日
He is My Immortal Soul
The eyes of years are the maze of stars.
In a gigantic palace,
I have seen the God of Gods.
He is smiling at me in heavens.
I’m thousand years in the world, which is just his moment.
He is my immortal soul,
and the universe——transparent crystal ball, in the palm of his hand.
6.6.2016
他是我的不朽的灵魂
岁月的眼睛 是星辰的迷宫
在一座巨大的殿堂
我见到了 那诸神之神的上帝
他在天庭之上向我微笑
我在人间的千年 只是他的瞬间
他是我的不朽的灵魂
而宇宙 透明的水晶之球 在他的手掌之上
2016.6.6
Yuanbing Zhang (b. 1974), who is a Chinese poet and translator, works in a Middle School, Yanzhou District , Jining City, Shandong Province, China. He can be contacted through his email.