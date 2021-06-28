Words by Hongri Yuan, translated by Yuanbing Zhang

A Mysterious Giant

There is another sun in the body of earth,

it is the light of lights, cool flames.

Where the palaces and pavilions are golden and transparent,

houses a mysterious giant.

Last night I heard a call in my dreams

and came to his vast hall.

His smile made you to forget yourself,

reminded me of a ancient poetry—— “the rising sun has just risen”.

2.12 10.2015

神秘的巨人

大地的体内有另一轮太阳

它是光之光 清凉之火焰

那儿的宫殿楼台金色透明

住着一位神秘的巨人

昨夜我梦中听到召唤

来到了他那巨大的殿堂

他的笑容让你忘了自己

令我想起古人之诗 旭日始旦

2015.2.12上午10时

Gold Civilization in Prehistoric

Fifteen million years ago,

there was a civilization of gold on the earth.

The sun wrote the words of gold,

the moon wrote the words of silver;

all things on earth had its own language.

Where do the gods live in now？

They have never disappeared,

they house still on the earth,

just you aren’t able to see them.

5.19.2013

史前之黄金文明

一千五百万年前

大地上曾有过黄金的文明

太阳写下黄金的词语

月亮写下白银的词语

万物皆有自己的语言

那些神人们现在何方

他们不曾消失

他们仍然在大地之上

只是无法看见

2013.5.19

Giant’s Homes

The fleets of stars were speeding towards me,

They came fromthe distant galaxies.

In prehistoric times, they were the ancient gods,

their ancient kingdoms existed in the depths of the earth.

Oh, they gave me the rolls of gold books,

let me to seek the swords of gods.

The ancient earth will be golden and transparent,

hold up the newborn homes of giants.

2.3.2015

巨人的家园

星辰的舰队向我驶来

他们来自遥远的星系

在史前 他们是古老的诸神

在大地的深处 有他们古老的王国

哦 他们赠我一卷卷金书

让我去寻找那一把把神剑

这古老的大地将金色透明

托起新的巨人的家园

2015.2.3

I Saw a Golden City

I saw a golden city

made itself invisible in the earth.

Those ancients were still alive.

I often visit them in my dream.

Their eyes were very bright.

as if they did not know the passage of time.

I saw myself in ancient times,

he told me that the world just was a phantom.

He gave me an ancient golden sword,

let me to go and kill the greedy Python.

These demons ruled the world.

let the mankind forget the ancient ancestors.

6 .23, 2011

我看见一座金城

我看见一座金城

隐形在大地之中

那些古人还活着

我常在梦中去做客

他们的眼睛格外璀璨

仿佛不知时光的流逝

我见到了古代的自己

他告诉我人间只是幻影

他赠我一把太古的金剑

让我去击杀贪婪的蟒蛇

这些妖魔统治了人间

让人类忘记了古老的祖先

2011年6月23日

He is My Immortal Soul

The eyes of years are the maze of stars.

In a gigantic palace,

I have seen the God of Gods.

He is smiling at me in heavens.

I’m thousand years in the world, which is just his moment.

He is my immortal soul,

and the universe——transparent crystal ball, in the palm of his hand.

6.6.2016

他是我的不朽的灵魂

岁月的眼睛 是星辰的迷宫

在一座巨大的殿堂

我见到了 那诸神之神的上帝

他在天庭之上向我微笑

我在人间的千年 只是他的瞬间

他是我的不朽的灵魂

而宇宙 透明的水晶之球 在他的手掌之上

2016.6.6

Yuanbing Zhang (b. 1974), who is a Chinese poet and translator, works in a Middle School, Yanzhou District , Jining City, Shandong Province, China. He can be contacted through his email.