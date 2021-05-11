Rhythm, repetition, beat, alternation. Isn’t it interesting to look for something like this? Each of my frames is a search for something interesting. Most people are not about still doing everything on the run without paying attention to life. But how paradoxical. Life is the rhythm, the beat, and the alternation. Photos from the small project “thoughts aloud”.
Eugenia Ostroumova
For me, photography is a living organism. The higher our cultural code is, the higher the quality of fine art becomes. The stories that I tell through photography make me completely immersed in the process. My job is to look at the world, or the problem, or the subject from the side that no one noticed.
Get PRIVATE Newsletter
New updates each month!
We respect your privacy and will not make your email address available to third parties.
Related Articles
Mill or butterfly?
23 April 2021
Two vessel’s life
21 April 2021
Wind Song, from the Jurchen kingdom
20 April 2021
Check AlsoClose
-
The old lady at No. 4224 April 2021