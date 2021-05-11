One Photo Story

Eugenia Ostroumova Eugenia Ostroumova11 May 2021
02/05/2021

Моscow

Russia

Rhythm, repetition, beat, alternation. Isn’t it interesting to look for something like this? Each of my frames is a search for something interesting. Most people are not about still doing everything on the run without paying attention to life. But how paradoxical. Life is the rhythm, the beat, and the alternation. Photos from the small project “thoughts aloud”.

For me, photography is a living organism. The higher our cultural code is, the higher the quality of fine art becomes. The stories that I tell through photography make me completely immersed in the process. My job is to look at the world, or the problem, or the subject from the side that no one noticed.

