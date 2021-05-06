The Black Stories, Project by Madison Casagranda

All About Photo is pleased to present The Black Street Projects by Madison Casagranda.

Brooke Shaden, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of May 2021 and includes twenty photographs from The Black Stories Project.

On view May 1 – 31, 2021

The Black Stories Project

The wet plate collodion tintype process was first invented in the 1850s and became a primary photographic practice in the 1860s and 1870s, documenting much of the Civil War. The tintypes of the Black Stories Project embody the history of photography and the history of racial inequity in the United States and more specifically in the state of Utah. They draw a connection between the history of racism and the dialogue about race today. In a state where the black population is less than two percent and a dominant religious culture presents a unique and complicated narrative of the past and present, we can only address the current issues of systemic inequality while acknowledging and grappling with the history behind them. This project is a study about how the weight of our state’s history and the lens through which it is told, affects how black individuals experience life here today. The Black Stories Project is made up of the portraits and voices of members of the black community here in Utah, and stands as an effort towards opening the conversation, understanding the past and changing the future narrative of our history.

In this moment of great uncertainty and turmoil, these online Solo Exhibitions aim to continue to connect audiences and artists, building on our beliefs that access to art and culture is a right and not a privilege and that artists’ voices should be heard. It is a platform to help photographers pursue their visions, their dreams and their projects.

With our new online showroom space, we’ve placed All About Photo’s role as a supporter and amplifier of creative ideas.

Rosine © Madison Casagranda, Winner Solo Exhibition May 2021

Event: The Black Stories Project

Start Date: 01-05-2021 • End Date: 31-05-2021

Venue: All About Photo (United States)