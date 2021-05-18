One Photo Story

The Beloved War Widow

Photo of Sajal Jain Sajal Jain18 May 2021
I captured this women with her permission while she was just passing by me at a very quite and lonely place. It’s evening, birds are flying high and the breeze is calming. This place is very near from the society where i live. Its a huge open land with 3 ponds of water treatment surrounded by untouched trees and some farms. Living so near to this scenic view, still very few people know about this place .

As soon as i saw her, she covered herself in veil. I asked “do you mind if click?” she answered “okay”. Out of curiosity, I asked her why is she did so? (I imitated getting in veil ). She said “I don’t like being seen by anyone, i know my husband is still right up and loving me the same”. I was just figuring this out only and she continued “my beloved husband died in some army conflict” (she was not sure about which) 3 years back in ladakh. She was a woman in her late 30’s, still young enough to get married, but was dressed in a typical indian widow saree, It was little scary but sad.
I noticed that she was smiling, i was able to hear her very little smiling giggle. She asked me to show her photograph that i clicked and she liked it. After seeing the photograph she just turned around and removed her veil and started walking.
In these 2-3 minutes, i figured out she had been madly in love with her husband who served this beautiful country. Just two sentences from her made me realise the power of love.

Photo of Sajal Jain

Sajal Jain

I am freelance photographer. Doing street and fine art work.

