Submit a free entry to the Documentary Family Awards!

Spring 2021 Open Call

Deadline: May 18, 2021 – Late submission Deadline: June 1, 2021

The leading international competition for the genre of documentary family photography is currently open for its Spring 2021 Call for Entries. Any photographer whose work reflects a unique interpretation of family life is encouraged to submit.

Accepting submissions only twice a year, the Documentary Family Awards (DFA) is one of the only photo competitions in the world to stream its final round of judging in its entirety. All finalist images are included in this 2-3 day event, where winning photos are reviewed and discussed by leading photographers and editors in the industry.

The open categories span across all aspects of family life: Night Time, Teenagers, Joy, Faith & Religion, Pandemic, Nothing Is Better Than Real Life, Birth, Cell Phone Only, Environmental Portrait and Photo Series.

For the first time ever the DFA has opened a Young Photographers category, which is free to enter for any photographer 18 and under.

Winners receive a total of $3800 USD in cash prizes, are published in a permanent online gallery and are included in the year-end photo magazine.

Visit https://documentaryfamilyawards.com to submit a FREE ENTRY and learn more about the awards!

2nd Place in the Humor Category by Daphne van Groeningen, Netherlands

