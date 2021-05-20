High-heeled shoes, object of the provocation

“High-heeled shoes are a delightfully controversial thing; they provide a woman of the same height as a man and at the same time ensure that she cannot keep up with him.” © Germaine Greer, English writer and TV presenter.

A high heel is a provocation, and provocation is a dual concept and does not exist on its own. It is always included in the communication chain: the subject of the provocation – the message – the object of the provocation.

An ideal provocation is a catalyst for culture – a game over the abyss of meanings.