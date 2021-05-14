Eating Pho during Covid-19 time

Viet Van Tran, born in 1971. Graduated with a BA in cultutral. Attended training workshop of IMMF (Indochinal Memory Media Found) by tutor as famous photographer as James Natchwey, Gary Knight, Tim Page, Steve Northup, Gaby Sommer… Now is reporter for Lao Động newspaper (one of the biggest newspaper of Viet Nam). Had 9 solo exhibions, many group exhibition (US, UK, France, Spain, Urugoay, Argentina, Singapore…), and release 4 book (“Dharma and Life”…). As the first and only Vietnamese photographer have porfolio was collective by Win- Initiative (New York, US). As the first and only Vietnamese photographer won the "Prix de la Photographie, Paris" Px3 (8 consecutive years), Pollux Annual Awards (UK-4 years), Photoannual Awards (Czech, 3 consecutive years), Photo Master Cup (UK-3 years), Moscow International Foto Award (MIFA, Rusian, 3 consecutive years ), Art of Photography Show (US), Shorlist and Honorable metion of London international creative competion (LICC- 4 years) , Honorablle Mention of IPA (US, 7 years)… Many pictures were published in Wink Magazine, Art Photo Magazine, Dodho Magazine, F stop Magazine, 43mm Magazine, Eros Magazine, Camera Obscura Journa, PRIVATEphotoreview.com, Blur Magazine… Activity in photography with the personal project of art and documentary. As the jury of many national photo contest and cinema contest. Featured in over 250 Vietnamese newspaper articles and the subject of many interviews on Vietnamese cultural and arts programmes on Vietnamese television.