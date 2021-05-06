Saint-Petersburg

Russia.

One day something inside me broke. In that period I became vulnerable and very responsive to things that always seemed to be usual. A sequence from unpleasant events closed in a final dot. There was no exit. Anxiety filled me and all around. I saw a threat in objects at home and outdoors.

According to research, a human with a neurotic disorder experiences different symptoms. It may be panic attacks, sensitivity to the bright light, the loud sounds. A human may feel emotional voltage, aggression, fear. The neurotic disorders appear for various reasons. They hesitate from the accumulated stresses to the inborn specialties of the psyche.

I research the manifestations of neurosis. And I express them in visual forms using photography.