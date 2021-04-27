The Powerful Winning images of All About Photo Awards 2021

The prestigious photo competition, All About Photo Awards – The Mind’s Eye, organized by All About Photo is pleased to reveal the winning photographers of 2021.

Event Title: Results of the Photo Competition All About Photo Awards 2021

Venue: All About Photo (United States)

A panel of 10 expert jurors including: Keith Cullen (Founder Setanta Books), Denis Dailleux (Photographer, Agency VU’), Stefano De Luigi (Photographer, VII Agency), Monica Denevan (Photographer, Winner All About Photo Awards 2020), Claudine Doury (Photographer, Agency VU’), Ann Jastrab (Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art), Sandrine Hermand-Grisel (Photographer, Founder All About Photo), Stephan Vanfleteren (Photographer, Writer & Art-director of Hannibal Books), Hiroshi Watanabe (Photographer) and Alison Wright (Photographer & Author) have selected the 40 winning photographs.

The 6th annual competition attracted an extremely high caliber of photographers from around the world. The winners come from 23 different countries and 5 continents.

2020 was a peculiar year with the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, but also with the Australian and US West Coast Wildfires, the popular uprisings in Hong Kong, Columbia, Chile and Venezuela, The Black Live Matters protests, the explosion in Beirut… Yet the idealism of past years has not been completely tarnished and the images submitted show the rich diversity of our planet, with photographs ranging from a Porter in Kolkata to the human cost of COVID-19 in Indonesia. From underwater life in Japan to Irish Travelers. Or from a detention center in Latin-America to a fishing boat in Vietnam… Crossing borders, spanning cultures, and traversing the most remote corners of the world, the featured photographers all captured life in its most vivid forms.

The winner and Photographer of the Year 2021 is Tom Price (UK) with his image “Porter” taken from a series of surreal portraits, featuring ‘relocated’ porters from Kolkata, as a reflection on the experience of migrant workers.

© Tom Price

The second-place winner is Joshua Irwandi (Indonesia), the third-place winner is Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), the fourth-place winner Javier Arcenillas (Spain) and the fifth-place winner is Javier Vergara (Chile).

© Joshua Irwandi

The other winning photographers are: Constanza Portnoy (Argentina), Peter Caton (UK), Reiko Takahashi (Japan), Isabeau de Rouffignac (France), Karoline Schneider (Germany), Manuello Paganelli (USA), Phuoc Hoai Nguyen (Vietnam), Julia Fullerton-Batten (UK), Umberto Verdoliva (Italy), Younes Mohammad (Iraq), Simon Moricz-Sabjan (Hungary), Susan Borowitz (USA), Natalia Kepesz (Germany), Hilary Hurt (Kenya), Alain Schroeder (Belgium), Fattah Zinouri (USA), Sujon Adhikary (Bangladesh), Chin Leong Teo (Japan), Pedro Jarque (Peru), Jordi Cohen (Spain), Aurélien Morissard (France), Amanuel Sileshi (Ethiopia), Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia), Daniel Skwarna (Canada), Lucas Barioulet (France), Donell Gumiran (United Arab Emirates), Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra (Spain), Robert Sturman (USA), Paul Kessel (USA), Azim Khan Ronnie (Bangladesh), Andrea Torrei (Italy), Ab Rashid (Bangladesh), Jakub Wawrzak (Poland) and Hugo Thomassen (The Netherlands)

The top 5 winners will be awarded $10,000.

All winners will have their work showcased via Daylighted’s digital platform with an online exhibition traveling worldwide. They will also be featured on All About Photo Winners Gallery and showcased in the printed issue of AAP Magazine “Special Edition All About Photo Awards 2021”. In addition, a selection of entrants of particular merit will be invited to display their portfolio on All About Photo.