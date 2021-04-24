One Photo Story

The old lady at No. 42

Photo of Hieu Tran Hieu Tran24 April 2021
21/04/2021

Hanoi

Vietnam

A summer afternoon, the old lady at No.42 brought her chair towards the door to catch the late day sunlight. Her white hair head bent down by the force of nature. The wall and the door looked old and rusty but they got along well with the perfect loneliness of the day.

