My upcoming book: “Rising Among Ruins, Dancing amid Bullets”

Maryam Ashrafi Maryam Ashrafi7 April 2021
“Rising Among Ruins, Dancing Amid Bullets is a photographic project I have been working on since 2012 in Iraqi and Syrian Kurdistan, to bear witness to the consequences of war, namely to the lives of civilians returning to their homes after their cities are liberated, as well as to the daily life of the fighters behind the front lines while emphasizing the role of women in their ranks.”

Cover of the book. Photos of the cover taken in Kobane, 2015

Photos in the book are supported by texts from Allan Kaval, (Journalist for Le Monde Newspaper), Kamran Matin, (Associate professor of International Relations at Sussex University), Carol Mann, (Sociologist and specialist in gender issues and armed conflicts, associate researcher at the University of Paris 8 and director of the Women in War association), Mylène Sauloy, who has documented the conflict in four different parts of Kurdistan, notably since 1998 in Rojava, with films, articles, exhibitions and a soon to be published graphic novel on Kurdish women in war.

Extract from the layout. Photos taken in Northern Syria (Al Tabqa and Raqqa), 2017

Maryam Ashrafi is a freelance photojournalist based in Paris. she was born in 1982 and after receiving her BA in Social documentary photography from the university of Wales, Newport she moved to Paris. Her most recent project on Kurdish women fighters, started in late 2012 and since then she has travelled few times to photograph the women fighters in different political group in Kurdistan (Iraq). For her, photography as a universal language is a tool which helps her to portray the life of those living in difficult political and social situations, those who try to make differences and make some changes. In doing so each of those people she met had left a big impression on her and motivates her to carry on this journey.

