One Photo Story

Mill or butterfly?

Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova23 April 2021
0 69

13/04/2021

Yekaterinburg

Russia

There is an opinion that in creativity it is necessary to position oneself in one niche. What if I just enjoy creating, doing and having fun? Creativity is a flight of fantasy. Restriction of freedom leads someone to materialization, and someone gets bored. I don’t mind making money like a mill, but I want to flutter like a butterfly.

Tags
Mila Mokina-Khairullova Mila Mokina-Khairullova23 April 2021
0 69
Mila Mokina-Khairullova

Mila Mokina-Khairullova

My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.

Related Articles

Two vessel’s life

21 April 2021

Wind Song, from the Jurchen kingdom

20 April 2021

Calm. Norilsk, a city at the point of no return

15 April 2021

From dust and ashes

10 April 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button