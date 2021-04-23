There is an opinion that in creativity it is necessary to position oneself in one niche. What if I just enjoy creating, doing and having fun? Creativity is a flight of fantasy. Restriction of freedom leads someone to materialization, and someone gets bored. I don’t mind making money like a mill, but I want to flutter like a butterfly.
Mila Mokina-Khairullova
My immersion in photography began with the birth of my daughter. These were pictures for a family album. My daughter grew, and with it my skills improved. So, photography has become an integral part of my life. I recently found out that my grandfather was a photographer, although he was a doctor by profession. My photograph is life as I see it. My heroes are people, events, animals.
