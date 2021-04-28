Petroupoli

Greece.

Jesus Christ was resurrected in Drapetsona

In the streets of our settlement

Jesus Christ was resurrected yesterday.

Suddenly, we saw him walking beside us

We almost did not realize his presence

So much so that it looked like you, oh my brother

So much so that you looked like him, oh my brother.

He did not care about the bad smell

he did not see the mud, the garbage

he did not ponder about the Pharisees

and who would gossip the next day

how he found such a poor place to be resurrected

only He pondered

that are hearts here too

in our Drapetsona,

that our whole Drapetsona is a heart,

that is tormented,

like His own heart.

Unknown poet, 1950