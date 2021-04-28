Jesus Christ was resurrected in Drapetsona
Jesus Christ was resurrected in Drapetsona
In the streets of our settlementUnknown poet, 1950
Jesus Christ was resurrected yesterday.
Suddenly, we saw him walking beside us
We almost did not realize his presence
So much so that it looked like you, oh my brother
So much so that you looked like him, oh my brother.
He did not care about the bad smell
he did not see the mud, the garbage
he did not ponder about the Pharisees
and who would gossip the next day
how he found such a poor place to be resurrected
only He pondered
that are hearts here too
in our Drapetsona,
that our whole Drapetsona is a heart,
that is tormented,
like His own heart.
In 1950 the area of Drapetsona in Piraeus harbour was the neighbourhood of the refugees, the immigrants, the workers, the poor people, the men who struggle for a chance in life and for a place under the sun.