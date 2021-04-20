One Photo Story

Into the artist’s garden

Hieu Tran20 April 2021
0 44

12/04/2021

Hanoi

Vietnam

A young girl is posing before a Monet’s painting in a digital exhibition in Hanoi, Vietnam. It looks like she was trying to say hello to the little girl in the painting while her boyfriend was also trying to capture the moment. Did she really care about the painting, the artist? Even all that she wanted might be an impressive photo to share on Facebook or Instagram, I must say she’ve found a way into the artist’s garden.

