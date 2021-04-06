Photo Exhibition

In the Street: An Expression of Faith by Robert Virga

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 6 April 2021
All About Photo is pleased to present In the Street: An Expression of Faith by Robert Virga. Trevor Cole, is the curator for this month’s show. Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of April 2021 and includes nineteen photographs from the project In the Street: An Expression of Faith..

In the Street: An Expression of Faith

A humanist portrayal of New York City’s social landscape of religious faith. Candid and without comment or sentimentality, unselfconscious in its theatricality and self-presentation. Displaying ourselves with grace and a sense of timelessness. Our lives, in a matter of seconds, are caught in the act… where the obvious and mundane transition into something more powerful and provocative.

Though not from a religious background, I couldn’t help but notice how much daily, informal faith-based expression took place in the street outside the strictures and formal confines of organized religion… churches, temples and mosques.

Despite the inordinate stresses of daily life in a large city, people of all faiths were able to hold on to their deeply held religious beliefs. It is this quality of the human condition I’ve always attempted to capture in my photography.

To paraphrase Dorothea Lange “… We see not only with our eyes but with all that we are and all that our culture is…”

Washington Square, New York, NY, 2016

While trying not to be too obvious in what I’m photographing… leaving room for the viewer to fill in the blanks, these images were taken at an emotional distance with no interaction with the subject so as not to create a moral position. Photographing people in these intimate moments could be seen as violating them… by seeing them as they never see themselves.

In this moment of great uncertainty and turmoil, these online Solo Exhibitions aim to continue to connect audiences and artists, building on our beliefs that access to art and culture is a right and not a privilege and that artists’ voices should be heard. It is a platform to help photographers pursue their visions, their dreams and their projects.

With our new online showroom space, we’ve placed All About Photo’s role as a supporter and amplifier of creative ideas.

116th Street, New York, NY, 2015

Photo Exhibition Details
Title: In the Street: An Expression of Faith by Robert Virga
Start Date: 01-04-2021 • End Date: 30-04-2021
Venue: All About Photo (United States)

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.

