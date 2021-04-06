All About Photo is pleased to present In the Street: An Expression of Faith by Robert Virga. Trevor Cole, is the curator for this month’s show. Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the entire month of April 2021 and includes nineteen photographs from the project In the Street: An Expression of Faith..

In the Street: An Expression of Faith

A humanist portrayal of New York City’s social landscape of religious faith. Candid and without comment or sentimentality, unselfconscious in its theatricality and self-presentation. Displaying ourselves with grace and a sense of timelessness. Our lives, in a matter of seconds, are caught in the act… where the obvious and mundane transition into something more powerful and provocative.

Though not from a religious background, I couldn’t help but notice how much daily, informal faith-based expression took place in the street outside the strictures and formal confines of organized religion… churches, temples and mosques.

Despite the inordinate stresses of daily life in a large city, people of all faiths were able to hold on to their deeply held religious beliefs. It is this quality of the human condition I’ve always attempted to capture in my photography.

To paraphrase Dorothea Lange “… We see not only with our eyes but with all that we are and all that our culture is…”

Washington Square, New York, NY, 2016

While trying not to be too obvious in what I’m photographing… leaving room for the viewer to fill in the blanks, these images were taken at an emotional distance with no interaction with the subject so as not to create a moral position. Photographing people in these intimate moments could be seen as violating them… by seeing them as they never see themselves.

116th Street, New York, NY, 2015

Photo Exhibition Details

Title: In the Street: An Expression of Faith by Robert Virga

Start Date: 01-04-2021 • End Date: 30-04-2021

Venue: All About Photo (United States)