Way to Literate

Purulia

India

This is a picture of a remote tribal village of the district Purulia, West Bengal, India. Tribal decorate their houses with wall painting with different colours which looks very beautiful. children of said village was studying in front of such a decorated house without any teacher or Instructors. The matter is interesting that in tribal population, literacy rate is very poor due to social and economic reasons. In such a socio-economic situation, studying without any guardian’s supervision.