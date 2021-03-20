One Photo Story

Way to Literate

Shaibal Nandi Shaibal Nandi9 hours ago
0 58

16/11/2020

Purulia

India

This is a picture of a remote tribal village of the district Purulia, West Bengal, India. Tribal decorate their houses with wall painting with different colours which looks very beautiful. children of said village was studying in front of such a decorated house without any teacher or Instructors. The matter is interesting that in tribal population, literacy rate is very poor due to social and economic reasons. In such a socio-economic situation, studying without any guardian’s supervision.

Tags
Shaibal Nandi Shaibal Nandi9 hours ago
0 58
Shaibal Nandi

Shaibal Nandi

I am an amateur photographer and have taken it as a passion. I practice photography for last 2 years seriously beside my profession as an Administrator in govt. sector. I like street, people's photography and try to cover social/cultural/ religious events of my country. Love to listen music, watching movies and travel.

Related Articles

Another. Story about Bogdan

3 days ago

The survival of a traditional art

2 weeks ago

Paddy Drying

2 weeks ago

Men and The Sea

16 January 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button