The survival of a traditional art

Elephants from surrounding forests intruding into villages for food is a common instance across villages in Bankura and Purulia. A traditional Patachitra artist Sri Ashok Chitrakar from Nowadihi Village Bankura has beautifully created this artwork based on the conflict between man and elephants. The pandemic has heavily affected these artisans who have been compelled to undertake alternative livelihood options to survive the period. The efforts undertaken to help them in whatever way feasible by organizing the fairs across Bengal to create a platform for them is a welcome move.
Shoubhik Bandyopadhyay
I am a qualified Tourism Industry professional associated with reputed travel corporations since 2008. Having keen interest in culture and heritage, I have pursued documentary photography from RKM Vidyamandira Belur and attended International Workshops in the subject. I am also attached to the Travel & Tourism Department of this reputed institution as a faculty member and resource person.
