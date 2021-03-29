Quarter Life Crisis Project
My project is about individuals in their 20’s and early 30’s who are experiencing a rather common time of transition, often bumpy and full of uncertainties and anxiety. Aside from discussing their “crisis”, the project also has the participants discuss the differences in today’s society that older generations may not take into consideration when making judgments of current day millennials.
One only has to look towards disastrous climate change, student debt, job scarcity, divisive U.S. politics, and impossible housing situations, to name a few things, to understand why these young people might be experiencing some questioning of their future that was different from past generations. Of course, throwing Covid into the mix didn’t help matters..
The project includes several black and white moody portraits and accompanying interviews of 21 different participants, ages 21 – 32.
Often, it seems as if older generations dismiss the quarter life crisis, belittling it and downplaying it, invalidating the young people’s experiences. This creates a rift between the generations.
Hopefully if this project is seen by many, it can bring some understanding and compassion as the young people will finally feel heard, and the older generation may have their eyes opened up as to some of the issues that the young people discuss here in the project. This project will normalize this common period of human development for the young people as well.
[ Find the complete digital version of “Quarter Life Crisis Project” on Issuu.com ]