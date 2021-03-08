Parque das Nações, Lisbon

Parque das Nações was built in the context of the Expo 98 World Exhibition. The Portuguese state reorganized the eastern front riverside of Lisbon, a chaotic territory formed by the city dumps and the remains of the refinery industries. Built to be a new city center surrounding the perimeter of Expo 98, this residential area boasted to a large garden in front of the Tagus river. Offices and Commerce areas were included, in this prime neighbourhood
Miguel Henriques
Miguel Henriques has graduated in Architecture at FAUTL Lisbon University in 1994, and he completed the Advanced Photography Course at AR.CO Lisbon Art School in 2012. Since 2009 he has been producing a photographic survey of Lisbon's suburbs.
