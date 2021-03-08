Parque das Nações, Lisbon

Lisbon

Portugal

Parque das Nações was built in the context of the Expo 98 World Exhibition. The Portuguese state reorganized the eastern front riverside of Lisbon, a chaotic territory formed by the city dumps and the remains of the refinery industries. Built to be a new city center surrounding the perimeter of Expo 98, this residential area boasted to a large garden in front of the Tagus river. Offices and Commerce areas were included, in this prime neighbourhood