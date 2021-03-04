The photo was taken in 30th January 2021 at a rice mill where paddy processing is made by semi automatic way. After boiling paddy, it put under open sunlight for drying. Labourers are engaged for paddy drying process. The put boiled paddy under open sky and after proper drying, they keep those in bags and then milling.
Shaibal Nandi
I am an amateur photographer and have taken it as a passion. I practice photography for last 2 years seriously beside my profession as an Administrator in govt. sector. I like street, people's photography and try to cover social/cultural/ religious events of my country. Love to listen music, watching movies and travel.
