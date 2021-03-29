One Photo Story

Paddy drying by women

Shaibal Nandi Shaibal Nandi7 hours ago
0 59

30/01/2021

Kolkata

India

The photo was taken in a rice mill in West Bengal, India, where paddy processing is done through semi automatic way. Female Workers are spreading boiled paddy under open sunlight for drying. So many mini rice mills are involved in paddy processing works using labourers for paddy drying. Huge numbers of female labourers are engaged for such activities. The photo was taken in the morning when the activity was started. The boiling of paddy is done through electric operated machine but drying is done in manual way.

Tags
Shaibal Nandi Shaibal Nandi7 hours ago
0 59
Shaibal Nandi

Shaibal Nandi

I am an amateur photographer and have taken it as a passion. I practice photography for last 2 years seriously beside my profession as an Administrator in govt. sector. I like street, people's photography and try to cover social/cultural/ religious events of my country. Love to listen music, watching movies and travel.

Related Articles

Office Sanitization

3 days ago

Way to Literate

1 week ago

The survival of a traditional art

3 weeks ago

Paddy Drying

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button