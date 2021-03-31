One Photo Story

Mother with her children

16/11/2020

Purulia

India

The photo was taken in a remote tribal village of Purulia district, West Bengal, India. A mother was entering into her mud house with her child and pet and upon my request, she turned and stood in front of her house. The child got scared to see unknown man with camera. I was fascinated by her wall painting and her innocent face.

I am an amateur photographer and have taken it as a passion. I practice photography for last 2 years seriously beside my profession as an Administrator in govt. sector. I like street, people's photography and try to cover social/cultural/ religious events of my country. Love to listen music, watching movies and travel.

