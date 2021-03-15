Islam In Cuba

Cuba.

According to a recent, yet unofficial, survey, the Cuban Muslim community should count around 4,000 people, most of them converted in recent years. Raul Castro’s government is in fact more flexible not just in terms of diplomatic and trade relations, but also in terms of freedom of belief. This resulted in a smoother approach to religions.

The Islamic enclave in Cuba has recently grown bigger in terms of new conversions, even if many of them, especially among women, occurred to comply with the Islamic precept which forbids Muslims to marry non- Muslim women – so it’s not always a choice of faith.

In July 2015, in Havana Vieja, where once was an automobile museum, a mosque where Cuban Muslims could pray was finally built.

There’s someone, like Turkish President Erdogan, arguing Islam arrived on the island well before Christopher Columbus: fascinating thesis, but almost impossible to prove. Islam began to be present in Cuba during the 70s and 80s of last century, while a real diffusion occurred between the late 90s and the beginning of the new millennium with the arrival of Pakistani and Yemeni students reaching Cuba to study after some agreements between the Cuban government and several Middle East countries. Many Cubans were attracted by the sense of brotherhood they could sense in the Islamic students’ communities, as locals are always trying to escape a frustrating fate or (and) a borderline life. Like other religions do, Islam grew up and spread among the poorest, those who see religious practices as a social redemption, a chance to be part of a community very different from the socialist one, whose values aren’t shared by the majority of the Cuban population anymore.

A latent islamophobia exists, in Cuba, and sometimes it produces discrimination against Muslims. After their conversion to Islam, some Cubans have even lost their jobs, and obviously the reasons given for those layoffs hide the true motivations. But the Islam world keeps growing even under the Caribbean palm trees.

Irania Les calles Osorio oggi Aisha. E’ nata e cresciuta nella casa dove vive ad Habana Vieja. E’ infermiera ma non lavora e dopotutto visto il salario misero preferisce stare a casa. iI marito Abdul, Boris Baraca Romay, ha studiato musica e suona musica antica medioevale. Tutti e due hanno frequentato scuole cattoliche , sono convertiti da tre anni e si sono sposati lo stesso giorno in cui si sono convertiti. I loro sogni. Avere un figlio, andare a La Mecca e viaggiare nei paesi Musulmani.

Abdullah nella sua casa di Jovellano.

Suleyman Airam, Jorge Airam. 30 anni. Non è sposato e vive con la madre. Non è molto facile trovare donne islamiche o disposte a convertirsi per rispettare il precetto islamico che vieta il matrimonio con donne non musulmane. Ha abbracciato l’Islam da quattro anni. E’ un Imam molto seguito ed è uno dei responsabili della zona di Sinfuego la città in cui vive. Teologo e ex seminarista nella cattedrale della città. Già prima del ”ritorno” era interessato all’islam che trova più aderente alla sua visione spirituale.

Aisha è una giovane convertita. Vive con il marito nelle campagne intorno a Varadero.

Muhammed, una volta Alfred Salas, 48 anni Nato e vissuto a Camaguey. Una volta giocatore di Hockey su prato nella squadra provinciale. Ha lavorato come muratore e come meccanico ma adesso siccome non trova lavoro fa la guardia notturna in una scuola locale.

Dawud in un quartiere periferico dell’Avana davanti a un murales del Che col dito indice destro alzato il cui significato è ” Allah è uno”.

Abdullah , al secolo Yohennis. 30 anni. Padre e madre suicidi. e anche lui ha tentato di togliersi la vita. Il padre si è suicidato quando lui aveva sette anni, la madre il giorno del suo ventesimo compleanno. Come tanti prima di incontrare l’islam ha condotto una vita disperata tra droga e malaffare. L’islam lo ha salvato. Non ha un’occupazione anche se il suo lavoro è fare il panettiere. Ha anche studiato per questo, ma sarebbe disposto a fare qualsiasi lavoro. È sposato con una donna di 30 anni più grande di lui.con cui vive. La sua passione è la scrittura. Scrive poesie d’amore e racconti. Ne ha terminati 16 ma non ne ha mai pubblicati neanche uno. A Cuba sembra sia impossibile. Ha intenzione di scriverne uno incentrato sui precetti dell’islam.

Askar, Oscar Lima Eskander.Vive nel quartiere popolare di Alamar e divide il suo appartamento con il figlio e un altro amico. Musulmano da 16 mesi. Ex massone della loggia 182 di cui è stato anche patriarca, una sorta di capo loggia locale. In attesa della pensione che aspetta da più di cinque anni, lavora come guardia notturna al policlinico.Con quel poco che guadagna, l’equivalente di una ventina di dollari al mese, deve provvedere all’esistenza di cinque persone. Moglie e figliastro e suocero, quest’ultimi con seri problemi mentali.

Muhammed Ali, ha 34 anni e vive a Santa Clara dove adesso fa il manovale dopo aver lavorato vari anni in ospedale. Si chiamava Wilber Castaneda Lima. E’ “tornato” all’islam da tre anni in seguito alla scoperta di varie contraddizioni che trovava nella lettura del vangelo e della bibbia. Ha iniziato ad interessarsi all’islam grazie all’incontro con dei studenti pachistani che ha conosciuto quando lavorava in ospedale. Si è sposato a 21 anni con Marian, che adesso ha 30 anni e hanno due figli. entrambi hanno finito le scuole secondarie.