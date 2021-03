To be the most favoured season

For anyone with a little artistry

Itching within their marrow:

It is the show time for trees

As they become

Most spotlighted

By blooming fully

Towards a bluer & higher sky

Even more fully than spring

Or summer flowers

Yes, autumn trees are most

Congenial to the soul of a painter

As they mark each

Fine hour in a different nuance

Of colour & shape, with each of

Their leaves battling

Fiercely & brilliantly

Against the rhythms of death