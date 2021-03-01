Again, for First Love: For Qi Hong

You are sure that I have never really forgotten you. You

Are sure about my teenage years. You know everything

About ‘us’ then. You are sure ‘us’ is a little seed deeply

Planted in the backyard of my heart when I de-parted

With you. You are sure I still like to eat peppers

From our home country. You are sure about me

As your man in your next life, who will be “both the light

& every shadow light pierces” as they say. You are sure

Without deux ex machina I can iron out all

Unevenness with my love. You are sure

You and me will live together in matrimonial

Ecstasy in our next life after leaving this world

But are you really sure you want part of your ashes to be

Mixed with mine and buried together on Mount Mayuhe?