Poems

Again, for First Love: For Qi Hong

Changming Yuan Changming Yuan3 days ago
0 97

You are sure that I have never really forgotten you. You
Are sure about my teenage years. You know everything

About ‘us’ then. You are sure ‘us’ is a little seed deeply
Planted in the backyard of my heart when I de-parted

With you. You are sure I still like to eat peppers
From our home country. You are sure about me

As your man in your next life, who will be “both the light
& every shadow light pierces” as they say. You are sure

Without deux ex machina I can iron out all
Unevenness with my love. You are sure

You and me will live together in matrimonial
Ecstasy in our next life after leaving this world

But are you really sure you want part of your ashes to be
Mixed with mine and buried together on Mount Mayuhe?

Tags
Changming Yuan Changming Yuan3 days ago
0 97
Changming Yuan

Changming Yuan

Yuan Changming published monographs on translation before leaving China. With a Canadian PhD in English, Yuan currently edits Poetry Pacific with Allen Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include 11 Pushcart nominations, 9 chapbooks & awards, as well as publications in Best of the Best Canadian Poetry (2008-17) & BestNewPoemsOnline, among more than 1,800 other literary outlets across 46 countries.

Related Articles

If you are like me

11 December 2020

Five Poems | An Illusion in The Bright Mirror of Eternity

21 October 2020

Inspired by autumn

19 October 2020

Disgraced by the Sleep of Time

6 October 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button