Poems
Again, for First Love: For Qi Hong
You are sure that I have never really forgotten you. You
Are sure about my teenage years. You know everything
About ‘us’ then. You are sure ‘us’ is a little seed deeply
Planted in the backyard of my heart when I de-parted
With you. You are sure I still like to eat peppers
From our home country. You are sure about me
As your man in your next life, who will be “both the light
& every shadow light pierces” as they say. You are sure
Without deux ex machina I can iron out all
Unevenness with my love. You are sure
You and me will live together in matrimonial
Ecstasy in our next life after leaving this world
But are you really sure you want part of your ashes to be
Mixed with mine and buried together on Mount Mayuhe?