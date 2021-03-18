United Kingdom.

A good day; 1st February 2021

at St Luke’s

in the shadow of ashlar stone walls

shame-faced snowdrops sip spirits

from the sacred stills beneath

Percy French bubbles rootwards

intoxicating the hooded

crow-like sepulchral ghosts

in the scrape-sky woods

beyond the labelled wicker gate

no wind penetrates

though heavy sinuous trunks vibrate

as underfoot

sodden leaves scream

songs on the death of children

you never knew this

but knew of other woods

and other deaths

ghostly fingers brush my palm

and unseen breath sighs

soft as a white silk muffler

poignant as Mahler’s 9th

the bright-breasted robin

head-bent eyes-alive

hunches alert and tense-legged

on a moss-crusted fallen pine

listening attentively for each paw-fall

from the chestnut squirrel above

and my indiscreet intrusion

i inform him {sotto voce} that I am

contrite for chance-distress

smiling an apology

which he accepts with little grace

flouncing to fire-flushed flight

leaving one single neutral note

hovering in the stillness

if it all ended now

if my presence ceased here at this time

then today

enwrapped in memories

and held fast in this moment

of privacy and peace

would be, as good a day as any

A walk in the pine woods; close to and the ancient St Luke’s Church where the entertainer Percy French is buried conjured ethical questions and memories…